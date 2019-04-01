Players gear up for Carolina 9s Rugby League Festival in May

“We’re shooting to win,” said Carolina Rugby League player Jack Byer. “We don’t come out here to get second best. I know there are going to be some teams travelling from different parts of the country. I’m sure there will be some really good talent on display. We really at this point have got to focus on getting the basics down and, from there, kind of evolving our game, adding some elements to it -- little wider passing, some kicks, some chases, things like that, but we’re definitely going to win. So, we’re excited for the opportunity.”