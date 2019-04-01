FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain, Wintry Mix Possible Tuesday, then our temps warm up

Tuesday is an Alert Day! Get ready for a wet morning commute. An area of low pressure will track up the coast Tuesday, giving way to rain that will likely be heavy at times in parts of the Midlands. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain will fall over the southern and eastern parts of the Midlands. Regardless, it’s going to be a messy first half of the day for almost everyone in our viewing area. Some forecast models say that parts of the area could see between 1 and 2” of rain. We’ll alert you to any adjustments in the forecast. Watch out for localized flooding.