FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain, Wintry Mix Possible Tuesday, then our temps warm up

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We’re tracking crazy weather here in the Midlands this week. In fact, we’re bracing for heavy rain, a possible wintry mix for parts of the area and temps back in the 80s.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tuesday is an Alert Day!
· We’re tracking an area of low pressure offshore that will bring periods of heavy rain to parts of the Midlands, mainly during the morning. Watch out for localized flooding. Rain chances are around 90%.
· A rain/snow mix is also possible for parts of our western and northern counties Tuesday morning. Some wet snowflakes could mix in. A dusting up to an inch of snow is possible on elevated and grassy surfaces. We don’t expect problems on the roads at this time.
· Weather conditions will rapidly improve by afternoon, with gradual clearing. Highs will climb into the mid 50s. It will be breezy.
· High temperatures will warm back into the 70s by Wednesday through Friday.
· More showers are possible by Friday.
· We’ll be in the 80s this weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tuesday is an Alert Day! Get ready for a wet morning commute. An area of low pressure will track up the coast Tuesday, giving way to rain that will likely be heavy at times in parts of the Midlands. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain will fall over the southern and eastern parts of the Midlands. Regardless, it’s going to be a messy first half of the day for almost everyone in our viewing area. Some forecast models say that parts of the area could see between 1 and 2” of rain. We’ll alert you to any adjustments in the forecast. Watch out for localized flooding.
Now, parts of the western and northern Midlands could see a few wet snowflakes mixing with rain Tuesday morning. We’re not expecting much accumulation, but colder air will be in place. Temperatures on the ground should remain above freezing, so we’re not expecting too many problems on the roads at this time. However, some brief wet snowflakes are possible for areas in Newberry, Fairfield, Lancaster and Chesterfield counties. A dusting up to an inch of snow is possible on elevated and grassy surfaces. We’ll keep you posted.
Again, this will mainly be a rain event for most of the Midlands Tuesday. If there are any changes, we’ll let you know. Otherwise, as low pressure moves up the coast, we’ll see gradual clearing skies by afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Winds will be breezy through the day. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s.
On Wednesday, high pressure will move over the area, giving way to mostly sunny skies. We’ll see highs in the low 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for your Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
By Friday, highs will reach the 70s again. Scattered showers are possible. Rain chances are around 50% for now.
Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s by the weekend.
Pollen Count: (Maple, Oak, Poplar)
Tuesday: High
Wednesday: Moderate to High
Thursday: High
Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (90%). Rain could be heavy. Wintry mix possible west and north. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/NW 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sun and Clouds. Even Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
