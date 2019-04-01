First Alert Forecast: Alert Day Tuesday for Cold, Chilly Rain (Some Heavy Rain Likely)

First Alert Tuesday For A Chilly Rain (Some Heavy Rain Possible)
Big Improvement By Wednesday
Much cooler conditions today as a cold front has moved through the state. We’ll be dry today however, that changes for tomorrow.
First Alert Day Tuesday. Low pressure develops over the Gulf and moves into the Southeast. The Low will quickly move SW to NE over South Carolina during the day on Tuesday. Between Low pressure over us and High pressure to the North, expect a classic Wedge condition to develop. Tuesday will see periods of rain/showers and much colder temperatures. Highs will struggle to make lower 50s. Rain could be heavy at times…more likely the heavy rain stays near the coast, in fact, parts of the upstate will remain dry.
There is a slight…very slight chance there might…maybe…could…see a bit of sleet or graupel Tuesday morning if the air temperatures are just right. This would be far Northern Midlands.
The system will move out by Tuesday afternoon as skies will clear. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for Wednesday.
Weather Highlights:
- Mix of Sun and Clouds today as it will remain very cool with well below normal temperatures.
- First Alert Tuesday for a chilly rain, some rain could be heavy. Low pressure moves into the state giving us showers/rain and much cooler temperatures
- Things improve by Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy and cool. High Near 60
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, 30% chance of showers after Midnight, Lows lower 40s
First Alert Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with a 60% chance of showers and rain…some rain could be heavy. Highs lower 50s
