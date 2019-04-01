Drafts steps down at AC Flora to take coaching job in Florida

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - After two years, Collin Drafts is moving on to the next chapter of his coaching career.
The former AC Flora head football coach confirmed via social media that he will taking the head coaching job at Nease High School in Ponte Vedra, Fla. Last season, the Panthers went 3-8 and have tallied just 10 wins in the last three seasons.
“It was definitely tough,” said Drafts. “Columbia and AC Flora specifically is a special place. There’s great support here. The kids are phenomenal. Loved the situation, obviously. It was fun what we were able to accomplish the last two years, especially with it being so tough in the beginning and then so rewarding this past year to recover from that.”
As tough as the decision was, Drafts based the decision on being with his family back in Florida.
“At the end of the day, just like I told my players, I’m a dad before I’m a football coach and it was strictly family motivated for me to even be looking down there in the Jacksonville area,” Drafts said. “When the Nease job opened up, there was mutual interest from the athletics director and principal and that’s kind of how the ball got rolling.”
Drafts took over for Reggie Shaw at Flora back in 2017. In his first year, the Falcons went 0-10 before turning things around and going 9-3 last season to win the region title.
“Coach Drafts has been outstanding the two years he’s been here,” said AC Flora athletics director Edward Moore. “He took over a program that had some issues and really got it going straight and enjoyed a fabulous run this past year with the guys. He did a lot to help our kids both on the field and off the field, teaching them the mindset and character they need to win and it showed up on the field.”
With spring football approaching, Moore says the program has been accepting applications for the coaching vacancy and they hope to have someone hired soon.
“We want to have something done as quick as we can,” Moore said, “but also want to make sure we take the time we need to get the right person for the long term here.”
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.