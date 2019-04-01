Clemson Student Government releases statement following death of UofSC student

Clemson Student Government releases statement following death of UofSC student
USC Student Samantha Josephson.
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 1, 2019 at 10:49 AM EDT - Updated April 1 at 10:49 AM

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - The support for University of South Carolina students has been pouring in on campus and on social media since the death of Samantha Josephson.

The 21-year-old woman was killed last week after she was last seen at 2 a.m. leaving Five Points in a car. Nathaniel Rowland, 24, has been charged in her kidnapping and murder. He is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

On Sunday, the Clemson University Undergraduate Student Government also offered a few words of consolation to the student body at UofSC following their peer’s tragic death.

[ ‘There will never be another soul like Sami’: hundreds lend support in vigil ]

“The student body of Clemson University expresses condolences to our peers at the University of South Carolina,” the statement read. “You are all in our thoughts and prayers as you grieve the loss of your fellow Gamecock and friend. We stand with you, as a unified South Carolina, and offer our support.”

With you, For South Carolina.

Posted by CUSG: Clemson University Undergraduate Student Government on Sunday, March 31, 2019

On Sunday, students at the University of South Carolina joined members of Samantha’s family as they held a vigil remembering her life.

Samantha’s father, Seymour, announced funeral services will be held for Samantha on April 3 at noon in East Princeton Junction, N.J.

Marci Josephson speech in court

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.