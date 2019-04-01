Cameras, police units, drop off areas, can more safety be added to Five Points?

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - With added concern about safety in Columbia’s Five Points, many are wondering, is Five Points as dangerous as it seems, and what more can be done to prevent future violence?
Last year Columbia Police and the Five Points association provided an answer for safety, creating a pickup/drop off location.
The area, on Santee Avenue, next to Harden and Devine Streets serves as a hub from 10pm-3am on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Use of the location is not mandatory, however, rideshare companies, taxis, and USC shuttle buses can use the area which is overseen by officers. It provides a safer place to walk and alleviates traffic.
While it is a step, others like Bobby W. Baker, who works in Five Points, says it will be pretty tough to eliminate all of the crime in an area.
“It’s just impossible to catch everything, there’s no way that you can stop all crime,” Baker said.
Baker says during the day it is relatively calm in Five Points, at night though, he says that atmosphere can start to change.
“Bars let out at 2 a.m., then you have a lot of people that are extremely drunk, and they might do things that they don’t normally do, but in terms of criminal intent, it’s rare and hardly ever happens,” Baker said.
Last year, at least 10 people were robbed in Five Points. There were at least 5 aggravated assaults, and at least five sexual assaults.
Most of them happened when the sun went down.
Compare that to the vista, an area similar in size, but there, there were no robberies listed, at least 3 aggravated assaults, and at least 1 sexual assault.
“I definitely don’t feel safe going out alone, but with a big group of friends it’s not as bad,” said USC Student Sara Hilburn.
Student Alex Cosentino also offered a message of unity.
“We need to look out for each other, we need to make sure that this place is safe because we come here for fun, we don’t come here for anything else really,” Cosentino said.
Some we spoke with said adding another pickup and drop off location for shuttles, taxis or rideshares, may help increase safety.
