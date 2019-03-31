Vigil for slain UofSC student Samantha Josephson scheduled for Sunday evening

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The University of South Carolina confirmed that a vigil will be held in honor of a student who was kidnapped and killed.
A university spokesperson said a vigil honoring Samantha Josephson will be held for students on campus at the Strom Thurmond Athletic Center at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Josephson went missing in the early morning hours of March 29 while awaiting an Uber outside of a bar on Harden Street. She entered a vehicle driven by a man, later identified as Nathaniel David Rowland, who is now charged with her kidnapping and murder.
Her friends reported her missing to police on Friday after she didn't return home or respond to their phone calls.
Josephson’s body was found in a rural, secluded area in Clarendon County Friday afternoon. Rowland was arrested after attempting to flee a traffic stop blocks away from the Five Points early Saturday morning.
He has been charged with kidnapping and murder. He waived his rights to a hearing at his first court appearance on Sunday. Rowland’s case was moved to the general sessions court to either set or deny bond.
