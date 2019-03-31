USC Salkehatchie baseball player dies after collapsing on field, coroner says

COLUMBIA, SC (WYFF) - A USC Salkehatchie baseball player died after collapsing on the field during practice on Friday, the Allendale coroner said.
Parker Neff, 21, was out on the field preparing for practice when he collapsed, the coroner said.
He was taken to Allandale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the coroner said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at 8:30 a.m. A vigil for Neff is scheduled for Monday, April 1 at 8 p.m.
According to the USC Salkehatchie athletics website, Neff, a redshirt sophomore, graduated from Travelers Rest High School and played shortstop and third base for USC Salkehatchie.
Neff played for North Greenville University, according to a tweet. They expressed their condolences Friday on Twitter.
