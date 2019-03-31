Samantha Josephson’s funeral to be held at Congregation Beth Chaim in New Jersey

PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ (WIS) - The funeral for Samantha Josephson will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd at 12 p.m. at Congregation Beth Chaim on the 300 block of Village Road East, Princeton Junction, New Jersey.
Seymour Josephson, Samantha’s father, announced the burial will take place at Perrineville Cemetery. After the burial, the family will sit Shiva.
Visiting hours will also be Thursday after 3 p.m. and Sunday at 12 p.m. at the residence of the family.
