FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain for Tuesday and much colder temps early in the week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get ready for a wild ride of weather this week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few spotty showers are possible today as a cold front moves through the Midlands. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lows will drop into the upper 30s.
· Monday brings a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
· Tuesday is still an Alert Day for now. We’re tracking an area of low pressure offshore that could bring heavy rain to parts of the Midlands. Rain chances are around 50%. The precise track of the low will ultimately determine how much rain we could see. Stay tuned.
· High temperatures will be in the mid 50s Tuesday, then warm back into the 70s by midweek.
· More showers are possible by Friday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Sunday, a cold front will push through the Midlands. A few spotty showers are possible, but we’re not expecting rain all day. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the west-northwest between 10 and 15 mph. Tonight, with the front to our south, our low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s. Bundle up!
On Monday, we will see dry conditions under a mix of sun and clouds. It will be cool! High temperatures will be in the upper 50s by afternoon
Our forecast models are still hinting at a healthier chance of rain Tuesday. In fact, Tuesday is still an Alert Day to give you a heads up. An area of low pressure will track toward our coast by Tuesday from the Gulf of Mexico, giving way to rain that could be heavy at times in parts of the Midlands. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain will fall over the southern and eastern parts of the Midlands. The precise track of the low will ultimately determine how much rain we could see. Some models, though, say parts of the area could see between .5” to 1” of rain. We’ll alert you to any adjustments.
High temperatures will cool into the upper 50s on Monday, then fall into the mid 50s by Tuesday. We’ll be in the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance of rain moves in by the end of the week.
Pollen Count: (Maple, Oak, Poplar)
Sunday: High
Monday: High
Tuesday: Moderate to High
Wednesday: High
Today: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: W/NW 10-15 mph.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Cold. Low temperatures in the upper 30s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Monday: Sun & Clouds. Much Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (50%). Rain could be heavy for parts of the Midlands. Even Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. A Little Warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
