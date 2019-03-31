FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain for Tuesday and much colder temps early in the week

Our forecast models are still hinting at a healthier chance of rain Tuesday. In fact, Tuesday is still an Alert Day to give you a heads up. An area of low pressure will track toward our coast by Tuesday from the Gulf of Mexico, giving way to rain that could be heavy at times in parts of the Midlands. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain will fall over the southern and eastern parts of the Midlands. The precise track of the low will ultimately determine how much rain we could see. Some models, though, say parts of the area could see between .5” to 1” of rain. We’ll alert you to any adjustments.