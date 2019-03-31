First Alert Forecast: Cooler Temperatures and Unsettled Days Ahead

Things go rapidly downhill Tuesday. Low pressure develops over the Gulf and moves into the Southeast. The Low will quickly move SW to NE over South Carolina during the day on Tuesday. Between Low pressure over us and High pressure to the North, expect a classic Wedge condition to develop. Tuesday will see periods of rain/showers and much colder temperatures. Highs will struggle to make lower 50s. Rain could be heavy at times…more likely the heavy rain stays near the coast.