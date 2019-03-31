First Alert Forecast: Cooler Temperatures and Unsettled Days Ahead

Cooler Temperatures On The Way
First Alert Tuesday For A Chilly Rain (Some Heavy Rain Possible)
A cold front will move into the state Sunday, it’s loosing much of its punch as it moves East, so, only expecting a few scattered showers. It will turn cooler behind the front.
Monday will be a transition day as we’ll see cloudy skies and cool temperatures.
Things go rapidly downhill Tuesday. Low pressure develops over the Gulf and moves into the Southeast. The Low will quickly move SW to NE over South Carolina during the day on Tuesday. Between Low pressure over us and High pressure to the North, expect a classic Wedge condition to develop. Tuesday will see periods of rain/showers and much colder temperatures. Highs will struggle to make lower 50s. Rain could be heavy at times…more likely the heavy rain stays near the coast.
The system will move out by Tuesday night and we’ll see a big improvement by Wednesday with highs back to near 70 degrees.
Weather Highlights:
- Cold front moves into the state Sunday. A few scattered showers ahead of the front. Cooler Monday.
- First Alert Tuesday for a chilly rain, some rain could be heavy. Low pressure moves into the state giving us showers/rain and much cooler temperatures
- Things improve by Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows middle 50s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, 30% chance of showers. Highs lower 70s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, much cooler. Highs upper 50s
First Alert Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with a 60% chance of showers and rain…some rain could be heavy. Highs lower 50s
