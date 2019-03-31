Father missing after jumping into CA river to save 1-year-old son

ISLETON, CA (KTXL/CNN) - Police say they have exhausted resources looking for a 41-year-old man who jumped into a California river to save his toddler son, and it’s unclear when the search will resume.
Friends and family of Moua Lo, a 41-year-old father of three, gathered in Isleton, CA, for a candlelight vigil Saturday night.
“We’ll truly miss him. My heart is just aching,” said Lo’s brother-in-law, Chong Yang. “I know we lost a great man, someone so young. I don’t feel it’s his time to go yet.”
Yang says Lo took his children on a family fishing trip Friday in the San Joaquin River. When Lo’s 1-year-old son Marcus fell overboard, the father jumped in after him.
The U.S. Coast Guard was able to rescue the toddler from the water after receiving a 911 call from the father’s 10-year-old daughter, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The boy initially did not have a pulse, so life-saving measures were performed.
Marcus remains in critical condition after being airlifted to the hospital.
Two days later, his father still hasn’t been found. Several agencies have searched miles of shoreline up and down the stream.
“The family is really hurt. We’re not giving up,” Yang said. “We want to make sure we recover him, and hopefully, we’ll be able to get that done soon.”
Officials credited the life vest the 1-year-old is believed to have been wearing with saving his life but say his father was not wearing a vest.
The other two children were recovered from the family’s boat, as it drifted in the waterway. Both are in good health and with family.
At the time of the incident and during the search, the sheriff’s office says the river was approximately 50 degrees and flowing very fast, due to heavy rainfall and runoff.
Copyright 2019 KTXL, Tribune via CNN. All rights reserved.