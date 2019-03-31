Columbia police: Man shot, killed at apartment complex Saturday night

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
Police say the shooting happened at Lakeshore Village Apartments, located at 7645 Garners Ferry Road after 7 p.m. Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident that started as an argument between the victim and suspect.
The victim, who has not been identified, died at the hospital.
Police did not identify a suspect and no one has been arrested.
If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.