WATCH: VP Pence in Grand Strand to stump for Sen. Graham

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Vice President Mike Pence is in the Grand Strand Saturday as South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham starts his 2020 re-election effort.
To watch the event LIVE, use the link below:
Pence will appear at a kickoff brunch at the Embassy Suites Kingston Plantation, located at 9800 Queensway Blvd., in the Myrtle Beach area. The event is set to begin at 11 a.m.
