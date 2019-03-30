Missing USC student Samantha Josephson ‘is no longer with us,’ father says, university also confirms

"It is with tremendous sadness and of a broken heart that I post this! I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life. Samantha is no longer with us but she will not be forgotten," Seymour Josephson wrote. "It is extremely hard to write this and post it but I love her with all my heart. I could continue to write about her but it kills me. I sit here and cry while looking at the picture and write this."