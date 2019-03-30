First Alert Forecast: Enjoy The Warm Temps Today...Changes Coming!

Enjoy The Warm Temperatures Today…Cool Down Coming
First Alert Tuesday For Heavy Rain Likely
We’ll stay warm and dry today as High pressure will give us highs near 80 degrees. A cold front will move into the state by Sunday, look for scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms ahead of the front during Sunday afternoon/evening. It’s loosing much of its punch as it moves East however, it will bring much cooler temperatures by Monday.
Things go rapidly downhill Tuesday. Low pressure develops over the Gulf and moves into the Southeast. The Low will quickly move SW to NE over South Carolina during the day on Tuesday. Between Low pressure over us and High pressure to the North, expect a classic Wedge condition to develop. Tuesday will see periods of rain/showers and much colder temperatures. Highs will struggle to make lower 50s. Rain could be heavy at times…more likely the heavy rain stays near the coast.
The system will be out of here by Tuesday night and we’ll see a big improvement by Wednesday with highs back to near 70 degrees.
Weather Highlights:
- Outstanding Spring weather Today with Highs Near 80
- Cold front moves into the state Sunday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms ahead of the front. Cooler Monday.
- First Alert Tuesday for Heavy rain is likely. Low pressure moves into the state giving us showers/rain and much cooler temperatures
- Things improve by Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny, very warm. High Near 80
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows middle 50s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers. Highs lower 70s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, much cooler. Highs upper 50s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.