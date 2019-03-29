Where to wander this weekend in Columbia: March 29 - 31

By Madeline Cuddihy | March 29, 2019 at 3:18 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 3:18 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - With so much happening in Columbia this weekend, we wanted to give you an options of some of the amazing events you can wander to all over the Midlands.

Friday, March 29:

1) Jazz on Main St.

1626 Main St, 8-11 p.m.

$15 tickets at the door

2) Indie Grits Festival (running all weekend long)

The Nickelodeon, 1607 Main St.

Ticket prices vary per event

Saturday, March 30

1) Carolina Cup

Springdale Race Course, first race at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45 and $10 for general admission parking

2) Special Olympics of South Carolina, State Basketball Championships

Opening ceremonies begin at River Bluff High School, 10 a.m.

Free admission to all games

3) Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!

Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St, 2:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30

Sunday, March 31

1) Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing

Indah Coffee on Sumter Street, 1-4 p.m.

Free admission, only 21+

2) Fashion Arena Columbia 2019

Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St, 1 p.m.

Tickets range from $15 - $35

