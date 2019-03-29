Where to wander this weekend in Columbia: March 29 - 31

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - With so much happening in Columbia this weekend, we wanted to give you an options of some of the amazing events you can wander to all over the Midlands.
Friday, March 29:
1) Jazz on Main St.
1626 Main St, 8-11 p.m.
$15 tickets at the door
2) Indie Grits Festival (running all weekend long)
The Nickelodeon, 1607 Main St.
Ticket prices vary per event
Saturday, March 30
1) Carolina Cup
Springdale Race Course, first race at 1:30 p.m.
Tickets are $45 and $10 for general admission parking
2) Special Olympics of South Carolina, State Basketball Championships
Opening ceremonies begin at River Bluff High School, 10 a.m.
Free admission to all games
3) Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!
Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St, 2:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30
Sunday, March 31
1) Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing
Indah Coffee on Sumter Street, 1-4 p.m.
Free admission, only 21+
2) Fashion Arena Columbia 2019
Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St, 1 p.m.
Tickets range from $15 - $35
