Time set for South Carolina Garnet & Black Spring Game

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Football returns to Williams-Brice Stadium on April 6.
The South Carolina Gamecocks will take the field in their annual Garnet & Black Spring Game at 11 a.m.
Admission for fans is free. Fans, however, will need to arrive early as parking is only available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Fans will be allowed to park at the Key Road lot starting at 8 a.m. Lots at the SC State Fairgrounds will also be open at 8 a.m. Parking at the fairgrounds is $10 per vehicle and vehicles will only be allowed to enter through Gates 6 and 10.
The team will also hold Gamecock Walk ahead of the contest at 10 a.m.
Officials at the stadium will be enforcing the venue’s clear bag policy.
The Gamecocks will open regular season play on August 31 at Bank of America Stadium against North Carolina.
