Sumter police arrest second suspect involved in throwing Chihuahuas over SPCA fence

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the second suspect connected to the throwing of four Chihuahuas over the fence of SPCA.
Eddie Lee Samuel, 51, is being charged with four counts of ill-treatment of animals.
According to arrest warrants, on March 2nd Samuel and his wife Elizabeth took four dogs to Sumter SPCA and threw the animals over the fence.
Two of the dogs escaped from the fenced area and were killed when they ran into the roadway.
According to statements from Elizabeth Samuel, she and her husband took the dogs to the SPCA because the animals repeatedly escaped from an enclosure on their property.
The dogs were tossed over the fence when the Samuel’s realized the organization was closed.
Elizabeth Samuel was taken into custody on March 20, 2019. She is also being charged with four counts of ill-treatment of animals.
