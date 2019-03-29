SC Police Chief among several law enforcement officials indicted on Visa fraud, drug charges

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Nine people, including seven law enforcement officers, have been indicted in federal court in SC on Visa fraud and drug charges, U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon announced Friday.
Law enforcement officers, including Chief LaCra Jenkins of the Town of Springfield Police Department, are accused of accepting bribes to help others obtain Visas to get into or stay in the U.S., according to the U.S. Attorney.
Officials say SLED brought the case to the FBI after allegations of wrong doing. “We will find you. We will arrest you. And you will go to prison,” Jodi Norris with the FBI warned of lawbreakers.
Four of the officers involved are Deputy Sheriffs with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department. A fifth person involved is a former Orangeburg Deputy who is now a police officer for Springfield Police.
The sixth officer involved in the case is Chief LaCra Jenkins, who is the Chief of Police for the Town of Springfield Police Department.
OCSO Deputy Carolyn Franklin, Springfield Police Officer Allan Hunter, and Chief Jenkins are accused of accepting bribes for U-Visas and intent to distribute drugs.
OCSO Deputy Sheriff Willie Rogers, Terang Patel of KY, and OCSO Deputy Saura Patel are accused in participating in the U-Visa scheme.
OCSO Deputy Sheriff Stanley Timmons, OCSO Deputy Nathan Shazier and OCSO Reserve Deputy James Tucker are accused of accepting bribes in the drug cases.
Those charged will be arraigned before a judge Friday. The indictment can be read in full here.
