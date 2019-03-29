‘Pollen anyone?’: Helicopter kicks up massive cloud in flyover

ATLANTA (Gray News) – There’s nothing quite like spring to get noses sniffling and eyes watering.
Sometimes the pollen seems like it’s everywhere, coating everything in a yellowy-green mess.
As if allergy sufferers needed a reminder, Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources made the pollen problem painfully evident this week when it released a video of one of its helicopters flying over a pine forest, kicking up massive clouds of it.
“Pollen anyone? Check out the pollen wave stirred up by a prescribed burn helicopter,” the department posted on Facebook.
Thanks a lot, guys.
