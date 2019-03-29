Pedestrian killed in late night crash on Monticello Rd.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - One person has died following an overnight crash in Richland County.
State troopers say the accident happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on Monticello Road and Harmon Road. They said that a pickup truck hit and killed the pedestrian.
The driver was not injured, officials said.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said he will release the name of the individual who died as soon as the next of kin has been located and notified.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident. It is not clear if any charges will be filed in the crash.
Check back for updates.
