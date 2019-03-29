‘Live cautiously, not fearfully’ Richland Two students compete in Samsung contest with technology to secure safety in the event of a school shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Your child’s safety at school is a huge concern for parents, and now some Richland Two students have taken matters into their own hands.
Nine Richland two students have created technology to secure safety in the event of a school shooting
They are one of 10 groups being nationally recognized for their technology that could help prevent school shootings.
The contest is all about using STEM to help improve local communities.
Selected from thousands of entries nationwide, nine students at the district’s Institute of Innovation created an electromagnetic door lock and curtain system and submitted it to the Samsung “Solve for Tomorrow” contest.
With a press of a remote button, the wireless system could close and lock classroom doors and lower curtains over the doors’ windows.
“This is an electromagnetic smart lock so there’s electromagnetics on the back of the door and with the press of a button they will release when needed to,” Jordin Bell, one of the students said. “As soon as the door closes it’s locked, and we said the curtain would be a good idea because it basically stops visibility”
The idea stemmed from students’ frustration with the school district’s security measures, which required teachers to keep doors closed at all times, but also from seeing some of the nations mass tragedies.
Chase Hulett, a student said, “School safety is being threatened and nobody wants to live in fear.”
“It’s just kind of sad to have to see kids have to walk out of school just to say like hey we don’t support these shootings,” Bell said.
These students are now one of ten groups selected to go to New York to pitch their idea to judges after going up against 250 state finalists.
“Just to be in top 10 and get to go to New York, and to basically get to represent South Carolina we really want to show like hey South Carolina we got it going on over here,” Bell said. “We’re doing this and helping out, just to help out the entire country and maybe even the world. That’s amazing.”
As national finalists, Richland Two Institute of Innovation will receive $50K in Samsung technology and classroom supplies.
Students say regardless if they win the competition or not, their main goal is to help.
“The slogan of this project is to live cautiously not fearfully,” Bell said. “Everything in this world we just need more helpers. And that’s what science is all about. It’s just coming up with ideas to help people. So this is our help. This is what we’re doing.”
