Home precariously on edge of hill deemed safe to live in

KINGSTON, TN (WVLT/Gray News) - A home appearing to hang precariously over a hillside had neighbors questioning whether it was on the edge of disaster. However, officials said the home will not be condemned for now, WVLT reported.
The Roane County Building Inspector confirmed the home will not be deemed uninhabitable unless more land continues to give way.
Arial shots show how a good chunk of the hillside has fallen away, some near some steps to the house.
Neighbors living across the Tennessee River from the South Roane County home in question said that heavy rain and flooding caused the earth to slide down the hill leaving the home clinging to the edge of a bluff.
They said a husband and wife were still living in the home, despite its precarious situation. Officials haven't been able to connect with the homeowners.
According to neighbors, two other nearby homes also were affected, however those homes did appear to be in as dangerous a situation as this one.
Days after flooding hit in February, county officials told WVLT News that they scheduled a visit to the home to inspect the situation but that nobody came to the door when they knocked.
The Roane County Building Inspector’s office said workers were still assessing damage throughout the entire county and sending all information directly to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
Copyright 2019 WVLT via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.