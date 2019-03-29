Georgia man wins $1 million with SC Powerball ticket purchased while visiting family

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A man from Georgia is now $1 million dollars richer thanks to a Powerball ticket he purchased while visiting family in South Carolina.
His identity is unknown at this time.
He says he is making plans to travel to continue his travels to different states.
“I’m buying a one-way ticket to Alaska and coming back when I get ready,” he said.
Before he packs his bags, the millionaire is going to surprise his family in South Carolina.
They don’t know that the quick pick he purchased last Saturday at the Two Notch Market was a winner.
“I might take them out to dinner,” he said.
Two Notch Market received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.
