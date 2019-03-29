FIRST ALERT: Temps near 80 Saturday, showers Sunday, then heavy rain Tuesday

While a few showers are possible late Monday, our forecast models are still hinting at a healthier chance of rain for Tuesday. In fact, we have declared Tuesday as an Alert Day to give you a heads up. An area of low pressure will track toward our coast by Tuesday from the Gulf of Mexico, giving way to rain that could be heavy at times in parts of the Midlands. The precise track of the low will ultimately determine how much rain we could see. Some models, though, say parts of the area could see up to an inch of rain. We have a few days to fine tune the forecast and make adjustments. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team for further updates.