FIRST ALERT: Temps near 80 Saturday, showers Sunday, then heavy rain Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We’re tracking temperatures near 80 for Saturday, a few showers for Sunday, possible heavy rain for Tuesday and much cooler temperatures early next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Even warmer weather is on the way!
· High temperatures will into the upper 70s to near 80 by Saturday. We’ll see clouds and sunshine. No rain is expected.
· A cold front brings scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms on Sunday. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the low 70s.
· Tuesday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking an area of low pressure offshore that could bring heavy rain to parts of the Midlands. Rain chances are around 60% for now. The precise track of the low will ultimately determine how much rain we could see. Stay tuned.
· High temperatures will be in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, then warm back into the 70s by midweek.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect a mix of stars and clouds. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s overnight.
On Saturday, we’ll see highs in the upper 70s to near 80! We will see a good deal of clouds across our skies, but our weather should remain dry.
On Sunday, a cold front will move through the Midlands. We’re expecting scattered showers and possibly a couple of isolated thunderstorms. We have not issued an Alert Day for Sunday, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast and give you any updates. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
While a few showers are possible late Monday, our forecast models are still hinting at a healthier chance of rain for Tuesday. In fact, we have declared Tuesday as an Alert Day to give you a heads up. An area of low pressure will track toward our coast by Tuesday from the Gulf of Mexico, giving way to rain that could be heavy at times in parts of the Midlands. The precise track of the low will ultimately determine how much rain we could see. Some models, though, say parts of the area could see up to an inch of rain. We have a few days to fine tune the forecast and make adjustments. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team for further updates.
High temperatures will cool into the upper 50s on Monday, then fall into the mid 50s by Tuesday. We’ll be in the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.
Pollen Count: (Maple, Oak, Poplar)
Saturday: High
Sunday: Moderate to High
Monday: High
Tonight: Stars & Clouds. Mild. Low temperatures in the low 50s. Winds: S 5 mph.
Saturday: Clouds &Sun. Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds: S/SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Isolated T’storm Possible. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10 mph.
Monday: Partly Sunny. Isolated Late Day Shower (20%). Much Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
