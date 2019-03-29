Fabulous Spring weather continues, but change is coming

Fabulous Spring Weather Continues However, A Change Is Coming…
First Alert Tuesday For Heavy Rain Likely
We’ll stay warm and dry today and Saturday as High pressure will give us some wonderful days with highs near 80 degrees. A cold front will move into the state by Sunday, look for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms ahead of the front during Sunday afternoon/evening.
Cooler temperatures for Monday.
Things go rapidly downhill Tuesday. Low pressure develops over the Gulf and moves into the Southeast.
The Low will quickly move SW to NE over South Carolina during the day on Tuesday. Between Low pressure over us and High pressure to the North, expect a classic Wedge condition to develop.
Tuesday will see periods of rain/showers and much colder temperatures. Highs will struggle to make lower 50s. Rain will be heavy at times Tuesday.
IF there are no hiccups in the movement of this system, it will be out of here by Tuesday night and we’ll see a big improvement for the rest of next week (Wednesday-Saturday) This is something to watch over the next several days.
Weather Highlights:
- Outstanding Spring weather Today and Saturday with Highs Near 80
- Cold front moves into the state Sunday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms ahead of the front. Cooler Monday.
- First Alert Tuesday for Heavy rain is likely. Low pressure moves into the state giving us widespread rain and much cooler temperatures
- Things improve by Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and warm. Highs middle to upper 70s
Tonight: Clear. Lows middle 40s
Saturday: Partly cloudy, very warm.. High near 80.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs lower 70s