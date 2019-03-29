Deputy airlifted to hospital after being hit by car; driver charged

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Robeson County deputy was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Friday morning, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Lassiter, 31, was hit just after midnight while working a traffic diversion assignment. He was one of several deputies diverting traffic from I-95 south at Exit 33. Deputies say traffic was being sent over the bridge onto Highway 301, north of St. Pauls, as construction crews were working on the bridge.
Lawrence Adair II, who was driving a 2017 Ford truck, was charged by the North Carolina Highway Patrol with failing to reduce speed, the release states.
Deputies say Lassiter suffered severe head trauma and other injuries and was airlifted to McLeod Medical Center in Florence for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.