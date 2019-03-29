Coroner identifies man killed in late night crash on Monticello Rd.

By WIS News 10 Staff | March 29, 2019 at 11:27 AM EDT - Updated March 29 at 7:41 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - One person has died following an overnight crash in Richland County.

State troopers say the accident happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on Monticello Road and Harmon Road. They said that a pickup truck hit and killed the pedestrian.

The victim has been identified as Haskle Lee Thompson, 61. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries.

The driver was not injured, officials said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident. It is not clear if any charges will be filed in the crash.

