Calhoun Co. man arrested after assaulting officer after trying to escape

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Orangeburg have arrested 29-year-old Ryan Garrick after he tried to escape custody.
Officials were called to a home on Murph Mill Road after a woman escaped and told authorities Garrick was trying to kill her and her three children. The woman, who escaped the home and went to a nearby fire station to call 911, told deputies that Garrick was wielding a 15-inch knife while threatening the victims. When Calhoun County deputies arrived, they found the three children “in a hysterical state” locked inside of a vehicle.
Authorities eventually got Garrick to come out of the home and placed him under arrest. Orangeburg County deputies got involved after Garrick attacked the Calhoun County deputy in an attempt to escape after being cleared by medical staff at an Orangeburg hospital. Officials said Garrick kicked the deputy several times before running away. However, Garrick was captured just moments later by the deputy he attacked.
Officials said Garrick was previously out on bond on unrelated charged. Garrick was also on probation.
Garrick is also facing charges from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
