Two-vehicle crash sends one over embankment

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two people are injured after a crash that sent a vehicle over an embankment on Garners Ferry Rd.
The accident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday at the 8200 block of Garners Ferry Rd near Old Hopkins Rd. Two vehicles, including a tractor trailer, were involved in the crash.
The two people inside the car were taken to the hospital with injuries, SCHP troopers said. No one in the tractor trailer had to be transported.
There is no word yet on the extent of injuries or cause of the accident.
The roadway is now back open to traffic, but expect possible delays in the area as crews clear the scene.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.