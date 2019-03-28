Police in Cayce seek suspect who stole vehicle

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety needs your help identifying a man wanted for stealing a vehicle.
Officials said the incident happened on March 24. It is believed that he may have a tattoo on his right forearm and on his neck.
If you know this man, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC. You can also visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.