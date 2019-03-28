Orangeburg Co. deputies warn of Social Security scam

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an ongoing scam involving social security payments.
According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, an Orangeburg County deputy received a call on Wednesday stating their social security payments would be ended. The deputy said the caller had a foreign accent and claimed to be with the Social Security Administration.
"First, the deputy doesn't receive Social Security payments," Sheriff Ravenell said. "Second, when the deputy gave the caller a fictitious name, the caller stated he pulled his file and had it right in front of him."
The deputy eventually revealed his true identity and the call immediately ended. Officials with the sheriff’s office said residents who receive this call may be asked to send untraceable money to someone in order to have their monthly payments restored.
If you have received a call like this or know someone who has received a similar call, contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.
