Midlands 10-year-old slated for second open heart surgery in a year

HOLLY HILL, SC (WIS) - A Midlands 10-year-old will undergo his second open heart surgery in the past 12 months, after stitches to repair a leaky heart valve failed.
As a fifth grader in Holly Hill, El’Jay Johnson has spent more time in a hospital bed than most people do throughout their lives. Born with a heart murmur, his mother figured he would grow out of it- until a trip to the emergency room two years ago.
“He had broken his arm so we went to the emergency room and the doctor told us he had a hole in each of the four chambers of his heart and a leaky heart valve,” Heather Rutledge, El’Jay’s mom, said. “So, we followed up with a cardiologist and found out he would need open heart surgery.”
Doctors told Rutledge that she could wait a few years before scheduling the surgery, so Johnson underwent his first open heart surgery in June of 2018 to make all of the necessary repairs.
“He was in surgery for six hours or so, and I just remember when he got out, being on that ventilator and that’s an image I still can’t get past,” she said.
While recovering in the hospital, Johnson said he had no appetite and remembers constantly being in pain, as an eight-inch scar reminds him of what he’s been through.
“It just hurts your whole entire body,” Johnson said. “It hurts to move, you can’t do anything because like it is pain!”
For the first several weeks, ultrasound follow-ups looked good, according to Rutledge. Then, two months after the surgery, doctors noticed Johnson’s heart valve was leaking again.
“The stitches put in place didn’t hold,” she said. “So, they told us he’ll need a second open heart surgery to make that repair and that it’s a necessary one.”
Doctors diagnosed Johnson with a congenital heart defect, but don’t know how it happened, his mom said. Had doctors not caught it during their initial visit to the emergency room, Rutledge said things could have turned out much worse.
“They said he would have been disabled in his twenties because his heart would have been so enlarged from being overworked,” she said. “We just happened to go to the right ER, at the right time, to get the right doctors that found it.”
Johnson isn’t excited about the idea of having to undergo a second surgery, as he remembers his experience last summer.
“I lost my appetite and I’d eat one bite of everything,” he said. “I don’t want to have that happen again.”
Rutledge, who has been on disability since 2012, said she and her family are grappling with the medical costs, stress and tension the diagnosis and subsequent complications have created. In 2015, Rutledge said two of her son’s half-siblings were murdered in a quadruple homicide, which she said affected her son.
“He might be young but he is very intelligent,” she said. “So he knew what was going on and that made me sad then and it makes me sad now. He understands the seriousness of these kinds of situations.”
Following his second open heart surgery this spring, Rutledge said her son shouldn’t need another surgery for many years. However, he’ll likely need to visit a cardiologist for the rest of his life.
To help the family with medical expenses, a Go Fund Me has been set up here: https://www.gofundme.com/6isd148
