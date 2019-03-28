‘It just evoked a feeling in me that this is someone’s child:’ child injured after being hit by vehicle in Richland County, community members want to see change

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An 11-year-old was hurt after being hit by a car in Richland County Thursday morning.
According to troopers, the driver who hit the child at 7 a.m. on Spring Park Drive did remain at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.
Parents in the area say this road raises safety concerns. They tell WIS there are no sidewalks in this residential area in Northeast Columbia where a lot of these folks live.
Ricardo, who didn’t want to give his last name but says he’s the victim’s cousin, says he sees firsthand the dangers of this road.
"I've traveled this road here and when I get to this intersection, I notice that it's very busy. It's very busy,” Ricardo said. “It has low visibility in the morning and for someone turning here, it would be hard to spot a child – crossing – a smaller child. So, I think that there should be something done about that to make it a lot safer for children who do have to walk to school."
April Siders, a parent who tells WIS she drives down Spring Park Drive frequently, says she saw the accident Thursday morning.
“It just evoked a feeling in me that this is someone’s child. Even though that it’s not my child, I look at it as our children, because this is our community,” Sider said. “I was relieved a little bit that he was sitting up and he was coherent, but I was afraid for him because I didn’t know what the actual status of him was.”
While troopers tell us the child is alive, Sider says she’s not only concerned as a parent but as a community member.
“There’s not any lights there, there’s not a sidewalk there, and so it’s very scary to come through there.” Sider said.
Relatives and parents say they want to see change, starting with adding sidewalks, but also, “Maybe some lighting for the morning and then maybe like a walking buddy system. And then maybe law enforcement and schools can get together and teach the students how to walk safely and stay away from the roadway and bring community awareness because these are our children.” Sider said.
WIS reached out to Richland County officials to see why there are no sidewalks on Spring Park Drive, and how much it would cost to add sidewalks.
They provided us with this statement:
“There currently are no plans or funds allocated to install a sidewalk on Spring Park Drive. However, in light of this morning’s accident, the County is looking into the issue. Typically, the process to install a sidewalk begins with a request from residents. The County then determines whether the request meets certain criteria (i.e., connecting a neighborhood to a school or park) to qualify for aid from the County Transportation Commission, which approves such funding requests. At that time, a cost estimate is done. Therefore, there currently is not a cost estimate for installing a sidewalk on Spring Park Drive. However, a nearby sidewalk project on Longreen Parkway between the elementary and middle schools recently received $969,000 in funding, which includes money for engineering work.
South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say pedestrian deaths are up across the state.
SCHP pulled the data from the time frame of January 1st through March 27th.
In 2018, 31 pedestrians were killed, and in 2019, for the same time period, that number now sits at 38.
