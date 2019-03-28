‘It just evoked a feeling in me that this is someone’s child:’ child injured after being hit by vehicle in Richland County, community members want to see change

“There currently are no plans or funds allocated to install a sidewalk on Spring Park Drive. However, in light of this morning’s accident, the County is looking into the issue. Typically, the process to install a sidewalk begins with a request from residents. The County then determines whether the request meets certain criteria (i.e., connecting a neighborhood to a school or park) to qualify for aid from the County Transportation Commission, which approves such funding requests. At that time, a cost estimate is done. Therefore, there currently is not a cost estimate for installing a sidewalk on Spring Park Drive. However, a nearby sidewalk project on Longreen Parkway between the elementary and middle schools recently received $969,000 in funding, which includes money for engineering work.