Harvest Hope partners with truck drivers to donate water to Nebraska flood victims

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Harvest Hope Food Bank is doing its part to help flood victims in Nebraska.
On Thursday, Harvest Hope partnered with two professional truck drivers to send 42,000 pounds of water to flood victims in Nebraska.
“The people of Nebraska were so helpful to us during the 1,000 year flood here in Columbia and during Hurricane Florence,” says Mary Louise Resch, Harvest Hope’s Disaster Manager. “This is just a small way for us to give back during their time of need.”
The truck is carrying 18 pallets of water from Columbia to Omaha. The truck is expected to arrive in Omaha by noon Friday.
