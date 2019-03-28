GRAPHIC: Sex crime videos from spa were captured via legal hidden cameras, police said

MARTIN COUNTY, FL (WPTV/CNN) - Recently unsealed search warrants show that detectives used hidden cameras to uncover a prostitution ring at massage parlors.
The sheriff of Martin County said a specific type of warrant - called “sneak-and-peek” - allowed authorities to place the cameras inside massage rooms.
The surveillance captured hundreds of alleged “johns” on camera - including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
“There were no covert break-ins by law enforcement to place those cameras. It was all done by a ruse,” Sheriff William Snyder said.
Snyder initiated the five-agency prostitution sweep. He said his deputies posed as repairmen to get inside the spas.
To get access to this type of video, detectives must try all other investigative methods first.
According to recently unsealed “sneak and peek” warrants in Martin County, “video surveillance [was] the only option” to further the investigation.
“The warrant, allowing us to go in and put those video cameras where we could get an eyeball view of what was going on, has opened this whole thing up,” Snyder said.
In Florida, nearly 300 “sneak and peak” warrants were granted from October 2016 to September 2017, according to the Office of the United States Courts.
Nationally, that number grows to more than 14,000, but only three percent of those warrants were for sex crimes.
“After 9/11 is when we started to see a more expanded role, and the purpose was essentially to go after terrorists. Now we’re seeing that bleed into other areas of law for law enforcement to use,” attorney Jordan Wagner said
This is the first time Snyder said his detectives executed this type of warrant.
“Without the video surveillance, without the clear picture that we now have of the operation, we never could have gotten sex trafficking, which we still haven’t gotten to ... we would not have been able to charge racketeering," he said. "We would not have been able to charge money laundering. And we certainly wouldn’t have been able to identify 100 men that were availing themselves of trafficked women.”
So far, only one agency, Vero Beach Police, was able to charge someone with human trafficking by way of racketeering.
