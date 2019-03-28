FIRST ALERT: Tracking warmer temperatures and a healthy chance of rain

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We’re tracking warmer weather along with a good chance of rain on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Warmer weather is on the way!
· High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s by Friday and the upper 70s to near 80 by Saturday. We’ll see more clouds building in by Saturday.
· A cold front brings showers and possible isolated thunderstorms on Sunday. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Tuesday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking an area of low pressure offshore that could bring heavy rain to parts of the Midlands. Rain chances are around 60% for now. The precise track of the low will ultimately determine how much rain we could see. Stay tuned.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s overnight.
Friday will bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s by afternoon.
Get excited! On Saturday, we’ll see highs in the upper 70s to near 80! We will see a good deal of clouds across our skies, but our weather should remain dry. However, the dry conditions won’t last.
On Sunday, a cold front will move into the Midlands. We’re expecting scattered showers and possibly a couple of isolated thunderstorms as temperatures warm into the mid 70s. We have not issued an Alert Day for Sunday just yet, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast and give you any updates.
While a few showers are possible Monday, our forecast models are hinting at a healthier chance of rain moving in for Tuesday. In fact, we have declared Tuesday as an Alert Day to give you a heads up. An area of low pressure will track toward our coast by Tuesday from the Gulf of Mexico, giving way to rain that could be heavy at times in parts of the Midlands. The precise track of the low will ultimately determine how much rain we could see. Some models, though, say parts of the area could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain. We have several days to fine tune the forecast and make adjustments. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team for further updates. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Monday, then fall into the mid 50s by Tuesday.
Pollen Count: (Birch, Juniper, Oak)
Saturday: High
Sunday: High
Monday: High
Tonight: Clear Skies. Not As Cold. Low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Winds: S 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. Much Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SW 5 mph.
Saturday: Clouds & Some Sun. Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Isolated T’storm. Highs in the mid 70s.
