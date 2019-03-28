FIRST ALERT: Tracking warmer temperatures and a healthy chance of rain

While a few showers are possible Monday, our forecast models are hinting at a healthier chance of rain moving in for Tuesday. In fact, we have declared Tuesday as an Alert Day to give you a heads up. An area of low pressure will track toward our coast by Tuesday from the Gulf of Mexico, giving way to rain that could be heavy at times in parts of the Midlands. The precise track of the low will ultimately determine how much rain we could see. Some models, though, say parts of the area could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain. We have several days to fine tune the forecast and make adjustments. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team for further updates. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Monday, then fall into the mid 50s by Tuesday.