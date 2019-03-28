First Alert Forecast: Chilly Morning...Warm Afternoon Sunshine

A Chilly Morning Will Give Way To Warm Sunshine By Afternoon
Clear skies and calm winds will lead to areas of frost through 9AM this morning with most of the Midlands under a Frost Advisory. High pressure will keep us dry the next few days. Look for lovely days ahead with each day warmer than the next. Highs Near 70 today and Near 80 by Saturday.
A cold front will move through the state by Sunday. Ahead of the front will be Showers and a few thunderstorms late Sunday into Monday. Low pressure will develop in the Gulf and move into the Southeast early next week. The Low will ride up the coast and there is a good chance we’ll see widespread clouds and showers Tuesday with much cooler conditions. The system will exit and improving skies/temperatures by Wednesday.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert this morning through 9AM for patchy frost. Temperatures will range from 32-38 degrees.
- Nice Spring weather with Highs in the 70s…Lows in the 40s
- Next chance of showers comes late Sunday with our next cold front
Forecast:
Today: Sunny! Super! Highs Near 70
Tonight: Clear. Lows middle 40s
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs middle to upper 70s
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.