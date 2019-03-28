‘FAIR BALL’: Blowfish unveil fair-themed jerseys for 2019 season

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Baseball in Lexington County is only a few short months away and the Blowfish already have their theme for the upcoming season.
On Wednesday, team co-owner Bill Shanahan and South Carolina State Fair general manager Nancy Smith unveiled the 2019 “Fair Themed” jerseys. The jersey honors the SC State Fair’s 150th anniversary.
“The motto this year is fair food, fun, and games,” said Shanahan, “and there will be a different fair food highlighted weekly here at Lexington County Baseball Stadium. So, first week might be fried Oreos and the next week -- doughnut burgers, then funnel cakes, corndogs, all the things that we love to eat at the fair.”
The jerseys will be auctioned to the public following the team’s final game of the season. The proceeds from the auction will go to the South Carolina State Fair Scholarship Program.
The Lexington County Blowfish will open their season on May 30 at home against Forest City. The Blowfish will take on Lexington County Alumni on May 27.
