Debate over what is considered milk and how to label it heats up

“Consumers understand the difference between dairy milk and plant-based choices, and as a maker of both dairy and non-dairy foods and beverages we do not believe further labeling standards are necessary, whether they are government or industry proposed. Soy milk, almond milk, and coconut milk are the ‘common and usual’ names for these products under the meaning of FDA regulations, and multiple federal courts have ruled as much in lawsuits on this issue. Today, we communicate on our products in a way that avoids confusion between dairy and plant-based, making clear references to ‘Dairy,’ ‘Dairy free,’ or alternatives as appropriate,” Neuwirth said in a statement.