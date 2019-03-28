Columbia Housing Authority says letters placed on doors at Oak Read Highrise are a ‘mistake’

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Housing Authority said affidavit-style letters placed on the doors of residents living at Oak Read Highrise are a mistake.
Several residents reached out to WIS concerned about the letter, which asks residents for their signature, acknowledging “…that smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and a fire extinguisher have been installed in my apartment in working condition and that I have been instructed in the operation, function, and responsibility.”
The letter goes on to say the housing authority will check smoke detectors and fire extinguishers during inspections and maintenance calls to the units. It also states it is the resident’s responsibility to check the smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and fire extinguisher once a week to make sure they are functioning properly.
“We don’t have any carbon monoxide detectors in the units,” resident Patricia Frierson said. “If they took that out of the affidavit I’ll sign it but until then I’m not signing anything.”
On Thursday night, the housing authority held a community meeting at Oak Read Highrise, something it said it does regularly within all of its communities. Tonight’s meeting included former Executive Director Gilbert Walker fielding questions from residents, a first, many said.
“They’re coming specifically to answer our concerns and if we have any questions for them and I do,” Frierson said. “I absolutely do. Yeah, I’m looking forward to this meeting tonight, this will be my first opportunity ever to meet Mr. Walker ever, I’ve never met him in my life.”
The housing authority said it did not intend to scare anyone or force them to sign the letter for amenities they do not have. Instead, leadership said it was a mistake and the letters were meant to be placed on every door of public housing as a gauge to find out what units have the listed amenities and which do not. It would then cross-reference that information with its records and make any necessary installations.
Residents of Oak Read Highrise said they have electric appliances within their units, meaning by law, the housing authority is not responsible for installing carbon monoxide detectors. Still, they said they are hesitant to sign a form detailing things they do not have.
Thursday marks five weeks since Gilbert Walker announced his retirement at a board of commissioners meeting. Since then, the housing authority said it has not appointed an interim director and has not officially started its nationwide search for a permanent director. The housing authority said Walker continues to make day-to-day decisions for the agency.
The Columbia Housing Authority said it plans to release details on Friday of an upcoming health screening event for displaced residents of Allen Benedict Court.
