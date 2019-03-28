Child injured after being hit by vehicle in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An 11-year-old was injured after being hit by a vehicle in Richland County on Thursday morning.
The accident happened around 7 a.m. on Spring Park Drive, troopers said.
“I’ve traveled this road here and when I get to this intersection, I notice that it’s very busy. It has low visibility in the morning and for someone turning here it would be hard to spot a child," the child’s cousin Ricardo said.
Troopers said the driver who hit the child did not flee the scene. There is no word yet on the extent of the child’s injuries or cause of the crash.
