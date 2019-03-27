Woman who left scene of collision with teen bicyclist in Columbia arrested

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police says a woman connected to a hit-and-run collision with a 14-year-old bicyclist on North Main Street and Fairfield Road Tuesday has been arrested.
Brittnei Farrow, 24, is charged with hit and run with injuries, failure to give information and render aid, operating an uninsured vehicle, and operating a vehicle without a license. She is currently detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Police say on Tuesday morning, Farrow was traveling southbound on North Main Street and stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 14-year-old boy on a bicycle was traveling westbound across the intersection in the crosswalk.
When the light turned green, the teen and the driver advanced and collided. Police say they believe the teen accidentally rode into the driver's side of the car. Police then said Farrow left the scene and didn't stop to help the teen.
The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital with scrapes and bruises but is OK.
