WATCH: SC governor announces pick for SC DSS director

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced his pick for the next leader of the state’s department of social services.
The governor introduced Michael Leach, 39, as the department’s next director, who will also be a part of the governor’s cabinet. Leach previously worked as the assistant director for the department akin to SC DSS in Tennessee before accepting the job earlier this month.
“Leach comes to SC with an extensive background in child welfare with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services,” SC DSS said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
Leach will replace Joan Meacham, who had been serving as the acting state director following the retirement of Susan Alford.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.