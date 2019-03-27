Uber launches 911 emergency button in Richland, Charleston and Cherokee counties

To access this feature, riders simply need to tap the shield icon on their app’s map screen. The release goes on to say, “after tapping the 911 Assistance feature, you will see your GPS location, car make and model, and license plate. If you tap the “Call 911” button and connect to an emergency dispatcher, those trip details become available to them digitally and can be used to respond to an emergency.” Personnel from Uber customer service will then follow up with you.