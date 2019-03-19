SC bill would require online training course for bartenders, servers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A bill that would require an online training course for bartender and servers has passed through the South Carolina Senate and is awaiting a House vote.
‘Allie’s Law’ is named after an Upstate teen who died after being over-served. It would require the nearly 42,000 of South Carolina’s wait staff to take the online course.
This comes as tourist season starts to kick back up along the Grand Strand.
“We want our customers to have fun and have a good time but there’s a lot of responsibility that goes along with that,” said Tin Roof General Manager Steph Martin.
Monitoring customers limits is another lesson that servers and bartenders would learn in the online course.
“When they start getting giggly and start being obnoxious, when they start spilling things and moving to the side,” RipTydz server Beverley Crane explained.
“When they come out and request their car and they had a lot to drink, we had training that helped us convince them to let us keep their car and get them a safe ride home or wherever they need to be,” said Steven Stone who works as a valet.
Some Grand Strand restaurants already require training for their employees, such as spotting a fake ID.
“It’ll show you a real drivers license and a license that has been altered and it’ll ask you to detect what has been altered,” Crane said.
And some say the more knowledge you can get about spotting customers who have had too much to drink is better in the long run.
“Obviously any extra training is a hassle. It’s extra time away from the customer. But in the long run, if it’s going to add safety and make sure that our guest gets home safe and enjoys their time with us, I don’t think it’s a terrible thing,” Martin said.
The online course is expected to cost about $25 for employees to take.
If the bill passes, South Carolina would join 20 other states across the U.S. with similar training.
To read a full text of the bill, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.