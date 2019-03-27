Rugby League 9s coming to the Carolinas

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - For the first time ever, the Palmetto State will host the Sports Performance Tracking [SPT] Carolina9s Rugby League Festival.
The 9-day event will start on Friday, May 17 and will go right through until the Rugby Tournament on Memorial Day Weekend Saturday May 25th. The event was created as part of a partnership with the London9s to form a transatlantic circuit. The SPT Carolina9s will offer opportunities for women and men to compete. There will also be matches for high school players, college players, flag rugby players, players in wheelchairs and players with physical disabilities.
Anyone who is interested in competing in Rugby League should attend the SPT Carolina9s Combine on March 31 at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood.
The combine will start at 10 a.m.
