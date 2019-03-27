Rugby League 9s coming to the Carolinas

The 9-day event will start on Friday, May 17 and will go right through until the Rugby Tournament on Memorial Day Weekend Saturday May 25th. The event was created as part of a partnership with the London9s to form a transatlantic circuit. The SPT Carolina9s will offer opportunities for women and men to compete. There will also be matches for high school players, college players, flag rugby players, players in wheelchairs and players with physical disabilities.