Richland Two students compete in Samsung contest with technology to prevent school shootings

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland Two students are one of 10 groups being nationally recognized for their technology that could help prevent school shootings.
Selected from thousands of entries nationwide, nine students at the district’s Institute of Innovation created an electromagnetic door lock and curtain system and submitted it to the Samsung “Solve for Tomorrow” contest.
With a press of a remote button, the wireless system could close and lock classroom doors and lower curtains over the doors’ windows.
The idea stemmed from students’ frustration with the school district’s security measures, which required teachers to keep doors closed at all times.
As national finalists, Richland Two Institute of Innovation will receive $50K in Samsung technology and classroom supplies. The group will also travel to New York for a pitch event next week to compete for a grand prize of $100K in tech and supplies.
In addition to the pitch contest, you can vote for the Community Choice winner which could win the district an extra $10K in supplies.
Wednesday is the last day to vote for Richland Two’s device here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.