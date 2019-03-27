RCSD: Man injured after shooting at Columbia apartment complex, shooter on the loose

Reports of shots fired in Columbia
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 27, 2019 at 4:23 AM EST - Updated March 27 at 5:20 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to a shooting at an apartment complex on the 4900 block of Hardscrabble Rd. in Columbia.

Officials responded around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. They say a man was injured in the lower body and was taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter has fled the scene and there is no suspect description at this time, deputies said.

WIS has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.